Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ROLLINS INC (ROL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rollins, Inc. is a global consumer and commercial services company. The Company provides essential pest and wildlife control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to both residential and commercial customers through its subsidiaries and independent franchises located in over 70 countries, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia with international franchises in Canada, Central and South America, and others. It operates under one segment, including its three service offerings: Residential service includes pest control services protecting residential properties from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife; Commercial services consist of workplace pest control solutions for customers across diverse end markets, such as healthcare, food service, and logistics, and Termite and Ancillary services offer termite protection services and ancillary services for both residential and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

DOVER CORP (DOV) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider. Its Engineered Products segment provides a range of equipment, components, software, solutions and services to the vehicle aftermarket, aerospace and defense, and others. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment provides components, equipment, and software solutions and services. It also designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum-insulated piping systems for a variety of liquefied gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases. Its Imaging & Identification segment supplies precision marking and coding, product traceability, brand protection and digital textile printing equipment. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps and flow meters, fluid transfer connectors, engineered precision components, instruments, and digital controls. Its Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment is a provider of energy-efficient equipment, components, and parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

