Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (ADR) (SPKKY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 54% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spark New Zealand Limited is a supplier of telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. The Company provides a range of telecommunications, information technology, media and other digital products and services, including: mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet television (TV); cloud, security and service management services; procurement and partner services and managed data and networks services. The Company's segments include mobile; voice; broadband; cloud, security, and service management; procurement and partners; managed data and networks, and other. The Company's subsidiaries include Computer Concepts Limited, Digital Island Limited, Gen-i Australia Pty Limited, Lightbox New Zealand, Qrious Limited, Revera Limited, Spark Finance Limited, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited and Spark Retail Holdings Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. (DHIL) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 51% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. is a provider of investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company operates through its two subsidiaries, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. and Ohio corporation (DHCM). DHCM is an investment adviser. DHCM sponsors, distributes and provides investment advisory and related services to clients through the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds) a series of open-end mutual funds, and separately managed accounts. DHCM also provides investment advisory services to a private investment fund, separately managed accounts, and other mutual funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 61% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of merchandise assortment, including many items found in our stores, along with a complementary assortment. The Company sells assortment of general merchandise and food. Its format stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. The Company manages its inventory in a range of merchandise categories, including apparel, accessories, home decor, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and others. It operates stores, including format stores in urban markets and on college campuses. The Company's product category includes apparel and accessories, beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, hardlines, and home furnishings and decor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 77% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. Its stores offer a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. It owns and operates approximately 112 new vehicle franchises, representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations. It also operates approximately 25 collision centers and one auto auction in approximately 16 metropolitan markets within nine states. Its new vehicle revenue brand mix consists of approximately 45% luxury, 39% imports, and 16% domestic brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. (ADR) (TTNDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in power equipment products businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Power Equipment segment is engaged in the sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products and outdoor products accessories. Its power equipment products are sold under MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Imperial Blades, STILETTO and Hart brands, or through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The Floor Care and Appliances segment is engaged in the sales of floor care products and floor care accessories. Its floor products are sold under HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX and ORECK brands, or through OEM customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

