Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION (NRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 44% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company's purpose is to enable human understanding. Its solutions enable healthcare organizations to understand what matters most to each person they serve. The Company's portfolio of solutions represents a set of capabilities that individually and collectively provide value to its clients. The Company's portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management and brand loyalty. Its clients include integrated health systems, post-acute providers and payer organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 63% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company's offering includes sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It offers its products through an e-Commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. The Company has its operations in approximately 730 locations across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

