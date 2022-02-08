Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NVR, INC. (NVR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company's segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NVR, INC.

W W GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 68% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe. The Company's MRO product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including material-handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies and metalworking tools. The Company's business segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Company's Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO), which operates in Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of W W GRAINGER INC

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. (MANH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 58% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manhattan Associates, Inc. is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: North and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omnichannel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. Its solutions consist of software, services, and hardware, which coordinates people, workflows, assets, events, and tasks across the functions linked in a supply chain from planning through execution. Its supply chain solutions consist of three components: Distribution Management, Transportation Management, and Visibility. Its Omni-Channel Solutions include Enterprise Omnichannel Solutions, Omnichannel Solutions for the Store. Its Inventory Solutions include Inventory Optimization and Planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

