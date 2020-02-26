Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/26/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (FLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 75% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company. The Company's portfolio of brands help companies to automate, secure, digitize and control payments. It offers business-to-business payments solutions, and is engaged in assisting businesses to secure payment of various domestic and cross-border payables using payment products. It serves businesses, merchants and consumers, and payment networks in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It has two reportable segments: North America and International. Its solutions are comprised of payment products, networks and associated services, and operates in five categories: Fuel, Lodging, Tolls, Corporate Payments and Gift. It provides other payment products, including fleet maintenance, employee benefits and long haul transportation-related services. It owns and operates closed-loop networks, through which it electronically connects to its merchants and captures, analyzes and reports customized information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY (SEIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world. The Company's segments are Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Company's investment management business solutions include investment processing outsourcing solutions for providers of institutional and private-client wealth management services, including banks, trust companies, independent wealth advisors and other financial services firms, and investment management solutions for institutional investors, including retirement plan sponsors, not-for-profit organizations and individual investors.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Warren Buffett has returned 245.29% vs. 194.70% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.