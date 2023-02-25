Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions, which include variable annuities and payout annuities, and protection solutions, such as life and disability insurance. It offers products and services under brands, including Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank (the Bank), which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. The Bank also offers Internet, mobile banking and treasury management services, which help to meet the banking needs of its customers. It offers many types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts and agency accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

