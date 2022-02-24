Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC (CSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cisco Systems, Inc is engaged in designing and selling a range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Its product and technologies include infrastructure platforms; applications; security and other products. Infrastructure Platforms consists of its core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center products and wireless that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and store data. Application product category consists primarily of software-related offerings that utilize the core networking and data center platforms to provide their functions. Security product category primarily includes unified threat management products, threat security products and Web security products. Its subsidiary, ThousandEyes, Inc., offers Internet and cloud intelligence platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CISCO SYSTEMS INC

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY (SEIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company is a provider of technology-driven wealth and investment management solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors and financial planners. The Institutional Investors segment provides Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

