Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 0% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. provides diversified investment management, research and related services globally to a range of clients. Its principal services include: Institutional Services, Retail Services, Private Wealth Management Services and Bernstein Research Services. It offers Institutional Services to its institutional clients, which include private and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, insurance companies, central banks and governments worldwide, and affiliates such as Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and its subsidiaries. Its Retail Services distributes retail products and services through financial intermediaries, including broker-dealers, insurance sales representatives, banks, registered investment advisors and financial planners. Private Wealth Management services its private clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, trusts and estates, charitable foundations, partnerships, private and family corporations, and other entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP

EPAM SYSTEMS INC (EPAM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 63% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EPAM Systems, Inc. is a provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services. Its service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management. Its service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services. It offers its solutions and services to industries, such as financial services, media and entertainment, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare. The Company also provides cybersecurity services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EPAM SYSTEMS INC

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 75% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is a provider of personal transportation solutions. The Company offers approximately 33 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 209 locations in 22 states. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Volkswagen. Its Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The Company also provides products and services including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LITHIA MOTORS INC

AUTONATION, INC. (AN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 46% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AutoNation, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. The Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. Its automotive finance and insurance products (Customer Financial Services) includes vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTONATION, INC.

