Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company's segments include the Global Consumer Services Group (GCSG), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Global Commercial Services (GCS). The Company's range of products and services includes network services; merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, and point-of-sale marketing and information products and services for merchants; other fee services, including fraud prevention services and the design and operation of customer loyalty programs; expense management products and services, and stored value/prepaid products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omega Flex, Inc. is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. The Company is engaged in a range of different markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. It operates through manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories segment. Its products are concentrated in residential and commercial construction, and general industrial markets. Its primary product, flexible gas piping, is used for gas piping within residential and commercial buildings. Its TracPipe and TracPipe CounterStrike flexible gas piping, along with its fittings, which are distributed under AutoSnap and AutoFlare names. Its products are manufactured at its Exton, Pennsylvania facilities in the United States, and in Banbury, Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom. It has sales across all industries are generated through independent outside sales organizations, such as sales representatives, wholesalers and distributors or a combination of both.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Warren Buffett has returned 268.70% vs. 218.43% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

