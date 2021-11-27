Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/27/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Williams-Sonoma) is a specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company's brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company's e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The Company operates approximately 581 stores, which include 538 stores in 42 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 21 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and three stores in the United Kingdom. It also has franchise agreements with third parties in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India that operates approximately 136 franchised locations, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate and financial services. It originates, sells, and services a range of commercial real estate debt and equity financing products and provides multifamily property sales brokerage and valuation services. It is also engaged in commercial real estate investment management activities. The Company provides housing market research and delivers real estate-related investment banking and advisory services. Through its agency products, the Company originates and sells loans pursuant to the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Federal Housing Administration. Through its debt brokerage products, the Company brokers, and in some cases services, loans for various life insurance companies, commercial banks, commercial mortgage-backed securities issuers and other institutional investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance-defining products and systems. The Company's performance-defining products and systems are used primarily on bicycles, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles and commercial trucks. Its brands include FOX, FOX RACING SHOX and RACE FACE. Its products include 32, 34 and 36 Factory Series FLOAT FIT4, which reduces overall fork weight, provides external adjustability with its fourth-generation FOX Isolated Technology (FIT) closed-cartridge damper, and includes the self-adjusting negative chamber air spring for quieter operation and ease of adjustment. X2 technology is used in its Factory Series FLOAT and DH rear shocks, which allows the rider to independently tune high- and low-speed compression and high- and low-speed rebound.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

