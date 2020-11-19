Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. (SLP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simulations Plus, Inc. is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, for machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure, and is exploring the application of its machine-learning technologies in other industries, including aerospace/military and general healthcare. The Company offers its products and services through two business segments, which include Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. Cognigen Corporation is the subsidiary of the Company. Its pharmaceutical/chemistry software is used by various companies, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food industry companies and to regulatory agencies for use in the conduct of industry-based research. Its clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics modeling, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 68% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates approximately 2,291 The Home Depot stores located throughout the United States (U.S.), including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada and Mexico. The Company serve two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include home owners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Professional Customers are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HOME DEPOT INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

