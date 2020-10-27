Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION (BOH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment offers products, including corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing and deposit products. The Investment Services segment offers private banking and international client banking, trust services, investment management and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management and a foreign currency exchange business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

