Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/13/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BIG LOTS, INC. (BIG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big Lots, Inc. is a community retailer operating in the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,419 stores in over 47 states. Its merchandise category includes food, consumables, soft home, hard home, electronics, toys and accessories. Its food category includes beverage and grocery, snacks and specialty foods departments. The consumables category includes its health, beauty and cosmetics, chemical and pet departments. The soft home category includes the home decor, frames, fashion bedding, home organization and area rugs departments. The hard home category includes small appliances, table top, food preparation, greeting cards and home maintenance departments. The furniture category includes upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble and case goods departments. The seasonal category includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas and other holiday departments. The electronics, toys, and accessories category include electronics, jewelry, hosiery and toys departments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

