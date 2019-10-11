Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/11/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 75% to 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company's branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications. The Company caters to various industry sectors, such as food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, technology, travel and entertainment, telecommunications and retail. The Company's branded networks and agencies conduct business on a global basis and operate in the geographic regions, such as The Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, which includes Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and other Asian countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

