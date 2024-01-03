Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

OMEGA FLEX INC (OFLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omega Flex, Inc. is a manufacturer of flexible metal hoses. The Company's flexible metal hose is used in a variety of applications to carry gases and liquids within their particular applications. These applications include carrying fuel gases within residential and commercial buildings; gasoline and diesel gasoline products (both above and below the ground) in a double containment piping to contain any possible leaks, which is used in automotive and marina refueling, and fueling for backup generation; and medical gases in health care facilities. The Company's flexible gas piping products are sold under TracPipe and CounterStrike trademarks. Its products also include MediTrac corrugated medical gas tubing and DoubleTrac double containment piping. It sells its products through distributors, and wholesalers to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) throughout North America and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OMEGA FLEX INC

AVERY DENNISON CORP (AVY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 79% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avery Dennison Corporation is a materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. It designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customer's product performance. It serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The Company has two segments. Materials Group segment is a solutions provider to the pressure-sensitive label and graphics industries worldwide. Solutions Group segment offers RFID solutions, branding and embellishment solutions, data management and identification solutions, and pricing and productivity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVERY DENNISON CORP

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. (JKHY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company. The Company's segments include Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer/member information. The Payments segment provides secure payment processing tools and services, including automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; automated clearinghouse origination and remote deposit capture processing; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment provides additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services, including call center support, and network security management, consulting, and monitoring, which can be integrated with its core solutions, and many can be used independently.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

