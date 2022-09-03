Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BROADCOM INC (AVGO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Broadcom Inc. is a technology company. The Company designs, develops and supplies a range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through two segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor solutions segment includes semiconductor solution product lines, as well as its Internet protocol (IP) licensing. It provides semiconductor solutions for managing the movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. It also provides a variety of radio frequency (RF) semiconductor devices, wireless connectivity solutions and custom touch controllers for the wireless market. Its infrastructure software segment includes its mainframe, distributed and cyber security solutions, and its fiber channel storage area networking (FC SAN) business. Its mainframe software provides DevOps, AIOps, Security and Data Management Systems solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BROADCOM INC

CHICO'S FAS, INC. (CHS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chico's FAS, Inc. is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded clothing, intimates and complementary accessories. The Company sells its products through retail stores, catalogs and its websites at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com. It has approximately 1,266 stores located across 46 states the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company has three segments. Its Chico's segment's apparel, including the Black Label, Zenergy and Travelers collections. Accessories and jewelry are original and designed to elevate the clothing assortment, allowing its customer to individualize her personal style. White House Black Market (WHBM) primarily offers versatile clothing and accessory items, including everyday basics and premium denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, and feminine all-occasion dresses. The Soma brand primarily sells lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHICO'S FAS, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

