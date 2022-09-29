Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. (BRKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries, Brookline Securities Corp. and Clarendon Private, LLC (Clarendon Private). The Company's segments include Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans include commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment includes commercial loans that includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans segment includes residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. The Company, through Brookline Bank and BankRI (the Banks), offers a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BRKL

Full Factor Report for BRKL

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.