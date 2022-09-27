Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHEMOURS CO (CC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals, which is engaged in providing customized solutions with a range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets. Its segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. Titanium Technologies segment is a provider of titanium dioxide pigment, premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in a various application. Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is a provider of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. Advanced Performance Materials segment is a provider of high-end polymers and advanced materials. Chemical Solutions segment is a provider of chemicals used in industrial, and consumer applications in the Americas. Its products include refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, and performance chemicals and intermediates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JELD-WEN HOLDING INC (JELD) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a holding company. It is a global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products. It designs and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, windows, and other building products for use in the new construction and repair-and-remodel (R&R) of residential single and multi-family homes and, non-residential buildings. The Company's segments include North America, Europe, and Australasia. The North America segment markets residential doors and windows in the United States and Canada. The Europe segment markets residential and non-residential doors in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. The Australasia segment markets residential doors and windows in Australia. Its brands include JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Breezway in Australasia. Its customers include wholesale distributors, retailers, individual contractors, and consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WESTERN UNION CO (WU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Western Union Company is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company's segments include Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer operating segment facilitates money transfers that are sent from retail agent locations worldwide or through Websites and mobile devices, including digital money transfer services. Its money transfer service is provided through one interconnected global network and these services are available for international cross-border transfers and, in certain countries, intra-country transfers. The Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium-sized enterprises, and other organizations and individuals. Its other segment primarily includes its bill payment services, which facilitate payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, insurance brokers, reinsurers, annuity, and retirement services companies. This segment provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation and others. The Healthcare segment primarily serves the United State-based healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences organizations. The Emerging Business segment provides consulting services related to digital operations and solutions that include industry-specific digital transformational services as well as cross-industry finance and accounting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC (AEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The Company offers a range of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong, and ships to over 81 countries worldwide through its Websites. It also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates and has license over 1,141 retail stores worldwide. It also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), which is a menswear brand. Its American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also are available in approximately 200 international locations operated by licensees in over 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC (AEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is an electric public utility holding company. The service areas of the Company's public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing. AEP's vertically integrated utility operations are engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment consists of the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment develops, constructs and operates transmission facilities. The Generation & Marketing segment conducts marketing, risk management and retail activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

