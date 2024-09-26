Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/26/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC (CFB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks through its offices located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. The Bank operates as a regional bank, which provides deposit and lending products to commercial and consumer clients. In addition to its branch locations, it also offers private banking solutions and commercial banking solutions. It focuses on various loan categories, including commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; multifamily real estate loans; energy loans; and consumer loans. It offers deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; international banking services; treasury management services; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC

CFB Guru Analysis

CFB Fundamental Analysis

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a provider of electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. EBOS encompasses all of the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. EBOS components that it produces include cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes and battery energy storage systems (BESS) cabinets. It designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for the two types of wiring architectures used by the United States solar industry: homerun and combine-as-you-go. Its solar O&M product offering, Snapshot IV, monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's claimed/projected performance. It is also engaged in providing e-mobility solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC

SHLS Guru Analysis

SHLS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.