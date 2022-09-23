Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. (ADR) (FORTY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Formula) is a global information technology (IT) solutions and services holding company. The Company, through its directly held subsidiary and affiliated companies, is engaged in providing software solutions and services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration. The Company operates through two segments: software services and IT professional services. The software services segment develops markets, sells and supports an application platform, software applications, business and process integration solutions, and related services. The IT professional services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (BFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc., formerly Alliance Data Systems Corporation, is a tech-forward financial services company. It provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, including proprietary direct-to-consumer credit cards and deposits. It also offers a digitally enabled, white-label product suite that includes private label and co-brand credit cards, installment loans and buy now, pay later (BNPL). It also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice, and freedom through its branded payment, lending, and saving products. It provides a Comenity Mastercard credit card that helps customers to get cashback rewards, paid as a statement credit, with every Comenity Mastercard credit card purchase. Its Bread SplitPay is a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option allowing the customers to split up their purchase into four equal, interest-free payments over six weeks using their credit or debit card. offers its services to merchants and shoppers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. provides diversified investment management, research, and related services to a range of clients. Its principal services include Institutional Services, Retail Services, Private Wealth Management Services and Bernstein Research Services. It offers Institutional Services to its institutional clients, which include private and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, insurance companies, central banks, and governments worldwide, and Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and its subsidiaries. Its retail services distribute retail products and services through financial intermediaries, including broker-dealers, insurance sales representatives, banks, registered investment advisors and financial planners. Private Wealth Management services its private clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, trusts and estates, charitable foundations, partnerships, and other entities. It expands its private markets platform through CarVal Investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ASML HOLDING NV (ADR) (ASML) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United States, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Israel. The Company operates through one business segment which is engage in development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography, metrology and inspection systems. The Company offers TWINSCAN systems, equipped with lithography system with a mercury lamp as light source (i-line), Krypton Fluoride (KrF) and Argon Fluoride (ArF) light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems (TWINSCAN immersion systems).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DESIGNER BRANDS INC (DBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Designer Brands Inc. is a designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates through three segments. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) banner through its direct-to-consumer United States stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company and DSW banners through its direct-to-consumer Canada stores and e-commerce sites. Together, the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments are referred to as the retail segments. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in the selling of wholesale products to retailers, commissions for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, First Cost, and the sale of branded products through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site at www.vincecamuto.com. Its DSW banner provides footwear and accessory brands, which offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE (ADR) (SQM) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields and the quality of certain crops. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STATE STREET CORP (STT) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world. It operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. Its Investment Servicing line of business performs custody and related value-added functions, such as providing institutional investors with clearing, settlement and payment services. It operates through State Street Institutional Services, State Street Global Markets, State Street Digital and Charles River Development. Its Investment Management line of business, through State Street Global Advisors, provides a range of investment management strategies and products for its clients. Its clients include mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC (CASY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Casey's General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, primarily operate convenience stores under the names Casey's and Caseys General Store in 16 states, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods. Guests can have pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a selection of beverages and snacks. Its convenience stores carry a selection of food, (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. In addition, all but four offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. Its GoodStop brand offers fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a range of selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It also operates two stores selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor-only store, and one grocery store. It operates approximately 2,452 stores. It operates three distribution centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST (LXP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. Primarily all its business is conducted through wholly owned subsidiaries, but it conducts a portion of its business through an operating partnership subsidiary, Lepercq Corporate Income Fund L.P. (LCIF). It provides capital to merchant builders by providing construction financing and/or a takeout for build-to-suit projects, speculative development properties and recently developed properties with vacancy. Its target markets are in the Sunbelt and the Midwest. Its target markets in the Sunbelt are Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Memphis, Atlanta, Savannah, Greenville-Spartanburg, and Central Florida. Its target markets in the Midwest are in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, with a particular focus on the lower Midwest markets of Cincinnati, Columbus and Indianapolis. It has equity ownership interests in about 121 real estate properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.