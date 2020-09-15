Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/15/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PCSB FINANCIAL CORP (PCSB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities. As of September 30, 2016, the Bank had consolidated total assets of $1.25 billion, total deposits of $1.12 billion and equity of $111.5 million. The Bank's provides commercial lending and deposit opportunities for its customers. The Bank operates in 15 locations, offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York. The Bank's subsidiaries include PCSB Commercial Bank, PCSB Funding Corp. and PCSB Realty Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development, management, and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discounters, grocery stores, and service-oriented tenants. The Company has interests in approximately 420 United States shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising of over 73.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DRDGOLD LTD. (ADR) (DRD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DRDGOLD Limited is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold production by tailings retreatment. The Company is focused on the recovery of lower-risk, higher-margin ounces primarily from its metallurgical plant located approximately 50 kilometers east of Johannesburg in Brakpan. The Company owns approximately 100% of its holding company, Ergo Mining Operations Proprietary Limited (EMO). Ergo Mining Proprietary Limited (Ergo) is owned by EMO. Ergo has a vast footprint adjacent to Johannesburg on the central and eastern Witwatersrand of South Africa. Its assets cover an area of approximately 62 kilometers from east to west and over 25 kilometers from north to south. The Ergo operation has over two metallurgical plants in operation, including Knights plant and The Ergo plant. The Knights plant in Germiston is treating the Cason dump and depositing waste on the Brakpan tailings facility (BTF). The Company also owns the West Rand Tailings Retreatment Project (WTRP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

