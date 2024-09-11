News & Insights

Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/11/2024

September 11, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA NV (ZGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ermenegildo Zegna NV is an Italy-based manufacturer of high-end menswear and accessories. The Company focuses on producing different kinds of apparel, including outerwear such as jackets, suits, blazers, shirts, pants and jeans, as well as shoes, sportswear and accessories. The Company is active worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO:PASS
SALES AND P/E RATIO:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
EPS GROWTH RATE:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:FAIL
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA NV

ZGN Guru Analysis

ZGN Fundamental Analysis

OP BANCORP (OPBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 70% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OP Bancorp is the holding company for Open Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties in California, the Dallas metropolitan area in Texas, and Clark County in Nevada. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank's lending activities are diversified and include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration (SBA), home mortgage, and consumer loans. The Bank attracts retail deposits through its branch network which offers a range of deposit products for business and consumer banking customers. The Bank operates about 11 full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, Carrollton, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO:PASS
EARNINGS PER SHARE:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:NEUTRAL
EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON ASSETS:FAIL
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of OP BANCORP

OPBK Guru Analysis

OPBK Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

