Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TC PIPELINES, LP (TCP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company's pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The Company's pipeline systems include Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (GTN), Bison Pipeline LLC (Bison), North Baja Pipeline, LLC (North Baja), Tuscarora Gas Transmission Company (Tuscarora), Northern Border Pipeline Company (Northern Border), Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS), and Great Lakes Gas Transmission Limited Partnership (Great Lakes).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION (CAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers. The Company, through the Bank, offers commercial and consumer banking products and services, and through Camden Financial Consultants and Camden National Wealth Management, divisions of the Bank, brokerage and insurance services, as well as investment management and fiduciary services. The Bank is a national banking association. The Company had 61 banking centers, 84 automated teller machines and three lending offices as of December 31, 2016. The Company operates and manages the Bank's business within Maine's various regions, including Mid Coast, Southern, Central, Bangor and Downeast. Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation is a subsidiary of the Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHERN CO (SO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company owns all of the common stock of Alabama Power Company (Alabama Power), Georgia Power Company (Georgia Power), and Mississippi Power Company (Mississippi Power), each of which is an operating public utility company. The primary business of the Southern Company system is electricity sales by the traditional electric operating companies and Southern Power and the distribution of natural gas by Southern Company Gas. The Company's segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas Pipeline investments and All other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; CNB Risk Management, Inc., which is a captive insurance company, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The Bank is a full-service bank engaged in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank's activities include checking, savings and time deposit accounts; real estate loans, commercial loans, industrial loans, residential loans and consumer loans, and other specialized financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC (WASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Company offers a range of product lines of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including commercial, residential and consumer lending, retail and commercial deposit products, and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and Connecticut; its automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone banking; mobile banking and its Internet Website (www.washtrust.com). Its investment securities portfolio amounted to $755.5 million, as of December 31, 2016. The Company's total loan portfolio amounted to $3.2 billion, as of December 31, 2016.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

