Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/8/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STEELCASE INC (SCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steelcase Inc. is engaged in furnishing the work experience in office environments. The Company, through its brands Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, Designtex, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe, offers a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services designed to help customers create workplaces. Its furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches and tables and complementary products such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power and screens. Its seating products include task chairs that are ergonomic, seating that can be used in collaborative environments and casual settings, and specialty seating for specific vertical markets such as education and healthcare. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and free-standing architectural pods. Its services include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services and furniture and asset management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries, specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States. Its segments include E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider of large-scale specialty site infrastructure improvement contracting services in the Southeastern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It serves large, blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, warehousing, energy sectors and more. The Transportation Solutions segment is comprised of heavy highway, aviation, and rail, and relies heavily on federal and state infrastructure spending. The principal markets of this segment are Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The Building Solutions segment is comprised of its residential and commercial businesses. It focuses on concrete construction of multifamily foundations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

