Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/8/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ESSA BANCORP INC (ESSA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered full-service, community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 21 community offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. The Bank's business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans (including construction mortgage loans), commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and commercial and industrial loans. Its deposit accounts include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and other qualified plan accounts. It also offers asset management and trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANDERSONS INC (ANDE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company. The Company is engaged in the agricultural supply chain and conducts its business in the trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. The Company operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment is a diversified business focused on merchandising and managing logistics across a range of commodities. The segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients and domestic fuel products, among other agricultural commodities. The Renewables segment produces, purchases and sells ethanol and co-products, offers facility operations, and provides risk management and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The Plant Nutrient segment is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, pelleted lime and gypsum products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions. The Company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The segment product portfolios are focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS). The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry and utilities. This segment product portfolio addresses the agriculture market. Its transportation solutions provide capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets. It offers a suite of solutions that provides fleet and transportation management systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC (USLM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products and supplying primarily the construction, including highway, road and building contractors; industrial, including paper and glass manufacturers; metals, including steel producers; environmental, including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes; roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture and oil and gas services industries. It extracts limestone from its open-pit quarries and underground mines and then processes it for sale as pulverized limestone, aggregate, quicklime, hydrated lime and lime slurry. It operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas through its subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC, Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company St. Clair and U.S. Lime Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

