Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CABOT CORP (CBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company's principal products are reinforcing and specialty carbons, specialty compounds, conductive additives, carbon nanotubes, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants and aerogel. It operates through two segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. Its reinforcing carbon products are used in tires and industrial products. In addition to its reinforcing carbons, it manufactures engineered elastomer composites (E2C) solutions that are composites of reinforcing carbons and rubber made using its patented elastomer composites manufacturing process. Under Performance Chemicals segment, it designs, manufactures and sells materials that deliver performance in a range of customer applications across the automotive, construction, infrastructure, inkjet printing, electronics, and consumer products sectors and in applications related to the generation, transmission and storage of energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC (SMLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semler Scientific, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing technology products and services to healthcare providers to combat chronic diseases. The Company's flagship product, QuantaFlo, which is patented and cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and the Company is seeking a new 510(k) clearance for expanded-indications. QuantaFlo is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). QuantaFlo features a sensor clamp that is placed on the toe or finger. A blood flow waveform is instantaneously constructed by its software algorithm. The Company delivers QuantaFlo directly to its customers. The Company also invests in bitcoin and has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a provider of electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components, including battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components, for the global energy transition market. It encompasses all the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. It designs, manufactures and sells various products used by the solar and battery storage industries, including solar big lead assembly (BLA) solutions; homeruns, interconnection and extension solutions; combiners and re-combiners; load break disconnects and transition solutions; wireless performance monitoring; and BESS. Solar BLA solutions offers a range of plug-and-play cable and cabinet solutions that harness the power of solar energy. Load break disconnects and transition solutions provide solutions to reduce feeder sizes or disconnect systems for maintenance and shutdowns.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

