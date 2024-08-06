Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a provider of electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. EBOS encompasses all of the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. EBOS components that it produces include cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes and battery energy storage systems (BESS) cabinets. It designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for the two types of wiring architectures used by the United States solar industry: homerun and combine-as-you-go. Its solar O&M product offering, Snapshot IV, monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's claimed/projected performance. It is also engaged in providing e-mobility solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD (BAM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is primarily engaged in providing alternative asset management services. The Company provides its services through an ownership interest in an alternative asset management business, which is carried on by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield) and its subsidiaries. Its products have three categories, which include long-term private funds, perpetual strategies and liquid strategies. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include 2451634 Alberta Inc. and Brookfield UK Employee Co Limited. Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world, including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC (CFB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks through its offices located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. The Bank operates as a regional bank, which provides deposit and lending products to commercial and consumer clients. In addition to its branch locations, it also offers private banking solutions and commercial banking solutions. It focuses on various loan categories, including commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; multifamily real estate loans; energy loans; and consumer loans. It offers deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; international banking services; treasury management services; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC (SMLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. The Company provides technology solutions to healthcare providers. The Company's flagship product, QuantaFlo is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. Healthcare providers can use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition, including assessments of patients who have vascular disease. QuantaFlo features a sensor clamp that is placed on the toe or finger. Infrared light emitted from the clamp on the dorsal surface of the digit is scattered and reflected by the red blood cells coursing through the area of illumination. Returning light is sensed by the sensor. A blood flow waveform is instantaneously constructed by its proprietary software algorithm. Its customers for QuantaFlo include insurance plans, physician groups, risk assessment groups, hospitals and retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

ORION SA (OEC) is a small-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a diversified carbon black business with over 280 specialty carbon black grades and approximately 80 rubber carbon black grades. Carbon black is used as a pigment and as a performance additive in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications (specialty carbon black), and in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods (rubber carbon black). As of December 31, 2016, it operated a global platform of 13 production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and South Africa and three sales companies, as well as one jointly-owned production plant in Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. operates as a homebuilder, which is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It offers its services across ten states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, and the District of Columbia. The Company operates through two businesses: homebuilding and financial services. Its three homebuilding segments include West Region, which includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Central Region, which includes Colorado and Texas, and East Region, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Its Tri Pointe Solutions financial services operation comprises its Tri Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations, its Tri Pointe Assurance title and escrow services operations, and its Tri Pointe Advantage property and casualty insurance agency operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Ocean Group Limited is a Bermuda-based international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax vessels. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. Its vessels operate in the spot and time charter markets. It owns 81 dry bulk vessels and has construction contracts for seven new buildings. In addition, it has 11 vessels chartered-in (of which seven and one are chartered in on finance leases and operating leases, respectively, from SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and three chartered in on operating leases from unrelated third parties). Six of its vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters, 31 of its vessels are chartered out on index-linked-rate time charters and the remaining 55 vessels operate on the spot market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP (MCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, a New York state-chartered bank, provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. In addition to traditional commercial banking products, the Company offers corporate cash management and retail banking services, and, through Global Payments Group, provides global payments business services to non-bank financial service companies (referred to as Banking-as-a-Service) by serving as an issuing bank for third-party debit card programs, while also providing such companies with other financial infrastructure components, including cash settlement and custodian deposit services. Its commercial real estate products include acquisition loans, renovation loans, loans on owner-occupied properties and construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, formerly Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Co Ltd, is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The Global segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AES CORP (AES) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The AES Corporation is an energy company. The Company operates through four segments: Renewables, Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and New Energy Technologies. The Renewables segment includes solar, wind, energy storage, hydro, biomass, and landfill gas generation facilities. The Utilities segment includes AES Indiana, AES Ohio, and AES El Salvador regulated utilities and their generation facilities. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes natural gas, liquefied natural gas, coal, pet-coke, diesel and oil generation facilities, and its businesses in Chile, which have a mix of generation sources, including renewables. The New Energy Technologies segment includes green hydrogen initiatives and investments in Fluence, Uplight, 5B, and other new energy technology businesses. The Company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 MW, including generation from its integrated utility, AES Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (ADR) (NABZY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) is a financial services company. The Company's segments include the Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, New Zealand Banking and Corporate Functions and Other. Business and Private Banking focuses on small and medium customer segments, including specialized agriculture, government, education and community services. Personal Banking provides customers with products and services provides home loans or manage personal finances through deposit, credit or personal loan facilities. Corporate and Institutional Banking provides a range of products and services including client coverage, corporate finance, asset servicing, transactional banking and enterprise payments. New Zealand Banking consists of partnership banking, servicing retail, business, and private customers; Corporate and Institutional Banking, servicing corporate and institutional customers, and includes markets sales operations in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BADGER METER INC (BMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Badger Meter, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, quality, control and other system solutions serving markets worldwide. Its solutions encompass smart measurement hardware, reliable communications, data and analytics software as well as ongoing support to optimize customers' operations. Its smart measurement hardware is primarily comprised of product families, such as meters that measure the flow of water and other fluids, water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensing and electrochemical instruments that provide real-time, on-demand data parameters, and high frequency pressure and acoustic leak detection hardware that provides real-time monitoring data. It offers a range of communication solutions, which include the ORION branded family of radio endpoints, for communicating data from hardware into usable applications. It also offers training, project management, technical support and other collaborative services for customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KUBOTA CORP (ADR) (KUBTY) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KUBOTA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of agricultural machines, engines and construction machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Machinery segment manufactures and sells agricultural machines and agricultural products, such as tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice planters, lawn mowers. The Segment also provides construction machinery and engines for agricultural machinery, construction machinery, industrial machinery and generators. Water & Environment segment manufactures and sells pipe-related products, such as ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, pumps and valves. The Segment also provides environment-related products and social infrastructure-related products such as raw materials and spiral steel pipes. Others segment mainly provides logistics and financial services, roofing materials and exterior wall materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is a producer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. The AAON Oklahoma segment engineers, manufactures, and sells, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures control solutions, and sells retail parts to customers through retail part stores and online. AAON Coil Products segment engineers and manufactures a selection of semi-custom and custom HVAC systems as well as a variety of heating and cooling coils to be used in HVAC systems. BASX segment engineers, manufactures, and sells an array of custom, high-performance cooling solutions for the hyperscale data center market, ventilation solutions for cleanroom environments in the biopharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical and agriculture markets, and highly custom, air handlers and modular solutions for a vast array of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALEXANDER'S, INC. (ALX) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. It is managed by, and its properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado). It has five properties in New York City consisting of 731 Lexington Avenue, a 1,079,000 square foot multi-use building comprising the entire block bounded by Lexington Avenue, East 59th Street, Third Avenue and East 58th Street in Manhattan; Rego Park I, a 338,000 square foot shopping center, is located on Queens Boulevard and 63rd Road in Queens; Rego Park II, a 616,000 square foot shopping center, is located adjacent to the Rego Park I shopping center in Queens; Flushing, a 167,000 square foot building, located on Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street in Queens, and The Alexander apartment tower, located above its Rego Park II shopping center, contains 312 units aggregating 255,000 square feet.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic components for applications throughout the end user market spectrum. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, project management and design services, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machinery for several industries. Its Scientific segment sells specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. Its Engineering Technologies segment provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. Its Specialty segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases and single and double acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company provides a complete line of commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries - Peoples Bank, Peoples Insurance and Vantage. These products and services include various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and governmental deposits; home equity lines of credit, insurance premium financing; commercial equipment leasing; technology equipment leasing, and debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices, ATMs, and interactive teller machines as well as through online resources that are Web-based and mobile-based. It has approximately 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STAR GROUP LP (SGU) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Star Group, L.P. is a full-service energy provider that specializes in the sale of home heating oil and propane, as well as air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. The Company conducts its business through an operating subsidiary, Petro Holdings, Inc. The Company also sells diesel fuel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, and in certain of its marketing areas. The Company provides plumbing services primarily to home heating oil and propane customer base. The Company's installation and services include equipment installations, equipment maintenance service contracts and billable call services. The Company is a retail distributor of home heating oil operating in northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast of the United States regions, including its propane locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products, solutions and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings. The Company's product lines include residential and commercial flow control products, such as backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and leak detection products; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas products, which include water heaters and heating solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications, custom heat and hot water solutions and hydronic pump groups; drainage and water re-use products, which includes drainage and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine and residential applications, and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration and scale prevention systems. The Company also offers commercial washroom and emergency safety products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The primary activity of the Company is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its branch network located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The Bank conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, debit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, access to automated teller services and Internet and mobile banking, typical of a community banking business. The Bank also offers retirement accounts, automated clearing house (ACH) origination and remote deposit capture (RDC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 80% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. The Company's segments include Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB) and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). WPB provides a range of retail banking and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management and private wealth solutions for customers. CMB offers a range of products and services to serve the needs of commercial customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises and corporates. These include credit and lending, international trade and receivables finance, commercial insurance and investments. GBM provides tailored financial solutions to government, corporate and institutional clients and private investors worldwide. The Company operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, North America, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP (PPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is primarily engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), United Kingdom (U.K.) and Europe, and Mexico. The Company's Fresh products consist of refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, primary pork cuts, added value pork and pork ribs. Its Prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts. Its Exported products primarily consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the United States or frozen for distribution to export markets. Its Market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

YELP INC (YELP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yelp Inc. connects consumers with local businesses. The Company's advertising products enable businesses of all sizes reach a large audience, advertise their products and drive conversion of their services. It offers a range of free and paid advertising products to businesses of all sizes, which include CPC Advertising (Yelp Ads) and Multi-location Ad Products. Its business page products include Free Business Account, Upgrade Package, Branded Profile, Enhanced Profile, Verified License, Business Highlights, Portfolio, Yelp Connect, Logo and Nearby Jobs. In addition to its advertising products, it also offers features and consumer-interactive tools to facilitate transactions between consumers and the local businesses they find on Yelp. It offers subscription services, licensing payments for access to Yelp data and other non-advertising, non-transaction arrangements. It sells its advertising products through online, its Website and Yelp for Business app, and indirectly through partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

