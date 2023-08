Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of specialty networking solutions. The Company's segments include Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider of network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of networking and machine connectivity products. Its products include physical network, fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems to meet end user and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) needs. Its products include solutions, such as industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, connectors/systems, and industrial Ethernet cables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, and feminine care categories. It operates through three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. Its Wet Shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. It also manufactures, distributes and sells a complete line of private label and disposable razors, shaving systems and replacement blades. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. It offers Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes and other related products. In Feminine Care, the Company market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. It offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands, including the Playtex Sport compact tampon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LUNDIN MINING CORP (USA) (LUNMF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lundin Mining Corp. is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold, and nickel. Its operations include Candelaria, Caserones, Chapada, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan and Josemaria. The Candelaria Copper Mining Complex comprises two adjacent copper mining operations, Candelaria, and Ojos del Salado, which produce copper concentrates from an open pit and underground mines. The Caserones mine is an open pit copper-molybdenum mine which produces copper concentrate, copper cathode and molybdenum concentrate. The Chapala mine is located in northern Goias State situated approximately 320 kilometers (km) north of the state capital of Goiania and 270 km northwest of the national capital of Brasilia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CABOT CORP (CBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemical and performance materials company. The Company operates through two segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Reinforcement Materials segment combines the reinforcing carbons and engineered elastomer composite product lines. Its reinforcing carbons products are used in tires and industrial products. The Performance Chemicals segment is organized into two businesses: The Performance Additives business and Formulated Solutions business. The Performance Additives business combines its specialty carbons, battery materials, fumed metal oxides and aerogel product lines, and the Formulated Solutions business combines its specialty compounds and inkjet product lines. Its principal products are carbon black, specialty carbons, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. The Company also owns Chiba solar farm that generates up to 3,500 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

