Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets, and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages in the United States. The Company also distributes products for several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Dr Pepper) and Monster Energy Company (Monster Energy). Its segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages, designed to meet the demands of its consumers. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. Its products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores and drug stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC (ASTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 85% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma), formerly 1295908 B.C. Ltd., is a Canada-based company, which is an integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products with its operations located in Canada. It produces sheet and plate products that are sold primarily to customers in Canada and Midwest United States of America. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. The Company's mill produces hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its direct strip production complex (DSPC), which is a thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop. Algoma delivers its solutions to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Its subsidiaries include Algoma Steel Holdings Inc., Algoma Steel Inc., Algoma Steel Inc. USA, Algoma Docks GP Inc., Algoma Steel Intermediate Holdings Inc. and Legato Merger Corp.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

