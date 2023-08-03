Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA (ADR) (AKO.B) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embotelladora Andina SA (Coca-Cola Andina) is a Chile-based beverage company. The main activity of the Firm is to manufacture, bottle, market and distribute the products registered under the name of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), as well as to market and distribute some brands of other companies such as Monster, Heineken, AB Inbev, Diageo and Capel, among others. The operating segments of the Company have been determined by geographic locations where it operates and holds licenses to produce, market and distribute products: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The four segments identified develop their business through the production and sale of soft drinks, other beverages and packaging.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA (ADR)

CARTER BANKSHARES INC (CARE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is an insured, Virginia state-chartered bank, which operates branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The Company provides a full range of financial services with retail, and commercial banking products and insurance. The Company's segments include Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Commercial and Industrial (C&I), Residential Mortgages and Construction. The Company offers digital banking options through its website. Its customers can utilize online and mobile banking tools and its customer contact center for personal and automated telephone banking services. Its Retail branches offers lobby appointments, drive-up and virtual servicing. The Company has approximately 67 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARTER BANKSHARES INC

PRINCETON BANCORP INC (BPRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community bank, and offers an array of deposit products, loan services, and other services to its customers, filling both retail and commercial needs. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of variable-rate and fixed-rate loans with a significant concentration in commercial real estate lending. The Bank's deposit services are generally comprised of a traditional range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The Bank offers its customers access to automated teller machines and other services. The Bank operates approximately 23 branches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas, including Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, Montgomery, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction and Philadelphia, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PRINCETON BANCORP INC

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company's segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMCOR GROUP INC

STAAR SURGICAL CO (STAA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It is a manufacturer of lenses used worldwide in corrective or refractive surgery. It sells its products in approximately 75 countries, with direct distribution in Japan, Germany, Spain, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, with a combination of direct distribution and independent distribution in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, and Italy. Its manufacturing facility in Monrovia, California, makes the Visian implantable Collamer lens product family, including the EVO Visian ICL, preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems. Its manufacturing facility in Brugg, Switzerland, operates an administrative, distribution and operational through its subsidiary, STAAR Surgical AG. It operates administrative and distribution facilities in Japan through its subsidiary, STAAR Japan Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STAAR SURGICAL CO

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

