Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC (AJRD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. is primarily engaged in providing solutions to its customers in the aerospace and defense, and real estate markets. The Company's segments include Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment includes the operations of its subsidiary, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a technology-based designer, developer and manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and aerospace and defense prime contractors. The Real Estate segment includes the activities of its subsidiary, Easton Development Company, LLC, related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures liquid and solid rocket propulsion, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion for space, defense, civil and commercial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for AJRD

Full Factor Report for AJRD

ARKO CORP. (ARKO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arko Corp. operates through its subsidiary, GPM Investments, LLC (GPM). GPM is an independent convenience store operator. The Company's segments include Retail, Wholesale, and GPMP. The Retail segment includes the operation of a chain of retail stores, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, sub-wholesalers, and bulk purchasers, on either a cost plus or consignment basis. The GPMP segment includes GPM Petroleum LP (GPMP) and primarily includes the sale and supply of fuel to several independent outside operators and bulk purchasers. Its retail convenience stores offer a range of cold and hot foodservice, beverages, cigarettes and other tobacco products, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. The Company operated the stores under 19 regional store brands including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, and fastmarke.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARKO CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for ARKO

Full Factor Report for ARKO

SEMTECH CORPORATION (SMTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer, commercial and industrial end-markets. The Company operates through three segments: Signal Integrity, Wireless and Sensing, and Protection. Signal Integrity segment offers a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in a variety of infrastructure and industrial applications. Its Wireless and Sensing segment offers a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in a variety of industrial, medical and communications applications, and specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. Protection segment offers transient voltage suppressors (TVS), which provide protection for electronic systems from voltage spikes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SEMTECH CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for SMTC

Full Factor Report for SMTC

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is an advanced textiles and materials processing company. It operates through two segments: Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. It also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. Its paper machine clothing products include forming, pressing, drying fabrics, and others. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC, in which its customer SAFRAN Group owns interest, provides engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for AIN

Full Factor Report for AIN

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, which is a wagering platform for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the United States. It is also an engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs) and 200 table games. It has three segments. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Derby City Gaming, Oak Grove, Turfway Park, and Newport. The TwinSpires segment includes online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack or jai alai facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CHDN

Full Factor Report for CHDN

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.