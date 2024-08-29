Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Ocean Group Limited is a Bermuda-based international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax vessels. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. Its vessels operate in the spot and time charter markets. It owns 81 dry bulk vessels and has construction contracts for seven new buildings. In addition, it has 11 vessels chartered-in (of which seven and one are chartered in on finance leases and operating leases, respectively, from SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and three chartered in on operating leases from unrelated third parties). Six of its vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters, 31 of its vessels are chartered out on index-linked-rate time charters and the remaining 55 vessels operate on the spot market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD

GOGL Guru Analysis

GOGL Fundamental Analysis

VITAL FARMS, INC. (VITL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vital Farms, Inc. offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. The Company is a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is a United States brand of pasture-raised eggs. The Company focuses on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Its products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 24,000 stores nationwide. The Company packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter, and other products. The retail varieties of its shell eggs are based on supplemental feed type, egg size, and pack size. Its egg packaging consists primarily of corrugated boxes and egg cartons. The Company offers unsalted and sea-salted varieties of its butter in two-stick and four-stick packs. The Company's products are principally sold under the name Vital Farms in addition to other trade names, primarily to retail and foodservice channels in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VITAL FARMS, INC.

VITL Guru Analysis

VITL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.