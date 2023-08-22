Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (ADR) (SPKKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spark New Zealand Limited is a New Zealand-based telecommunications and digital services company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications, information technology, media and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet sports streaming services; cloud, security and service management services; entertainment; procurement and partner services and managed data, networks and services. Its segments include mobile; voice; broadband; cloud, security, and service management; procurement and partners; managed data, networks, and services; and other products. The Company's customers range from consumers and households to small businesses, not-for-profits, government, and large enterprise clients. The Company's subsidiaries include Computer Concepts Limited, Digital Island Limited, Qrious Limited, Revera Limited, Spark Finance Limited, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, and Gen-i Australia Pty Limited, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (ADR)

SPKKY Guru Analysis

SPKKY Fundamental Analysis

PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New York-chartered savings bank that operates approximately 22 retail banking offices in Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Warren Counties in New York. The Bank accepts deposits from the public and municipalities and use those funds along with advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and funds generated from operations to originate commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial construction loans and home equity loans and lines of credit and consumer loans. The Bank invest in securities of United States Government and agency obligations, municipal obligations and Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock. The Bank also sells commercial and consumer insurance products and employee benefit products and services through Anchor Agency, Inc. and provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, Pioneer Financial Services, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER BANCORP INC

PBFS Guru Analysis

PBFS Fundamental Analysis

GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP (GHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs). The Company's segments include Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, and MF Properties. The Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments segment consists of the Company's portfolio of MRBs, governmental issuer loans (GILs) and related property loans that have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily residential and commercial properties in their market areas. The Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments segment consists of an MRB and a property loan that has been issued to provide acquisition, construction and/or permanent financing for senior housing and skilled nursing properties. The MF Properties segment consists primarily of a student housing residential property held by the Company. The Company's segments also include Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP

GHI Guru Analysis

GHI Fundamental Analysis

NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) (NOAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China. It provides direct access to China's high net worth population. With approximately 1,100 relationship managers in over 130 branch offices, its coverage network includes China's regions where high net worth population is concentrated, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Bohai Rim and other regions. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter (OTC) wealth management and OTC asset management products, mutual fund products and asset management plans originated in China and designed to cater to the needs of China's high net worth population.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR)

NOAH Guru Analysis

NOAH Fundamental Analysis

ACNB CORPORATION (ACNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank). The ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage with a network of approximately 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Insurance. Its Banking segment includes the Bank and related financial services that the Corporation offers through its banking subsidiary. The Company's subsidiary, ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., is a full-service agency, which offers a range of property, casualty, health, life, and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ACNB CORPORATION

ACNB Guru Analysis

ACNB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.