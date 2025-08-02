Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MARKEL GROUP INC (MKL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Group Inc. is a holding company comprised of various businesses and investments. The Companys segments include Insurance, Reinsurance, Investing, and Markel Ventures. The Insurance segment includes all direct business written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Its insurance operations include underwriting, program services and other fronting, and Insurance-linked securities. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written on a risk-bearing basis within the Company's underwriting operations. Its Reinsurance segment product offerings are underwritten primarily by its Global Reinsurance division, which operates from platforms in the United States, Bermuda and United Kingdom. Its Investing segment includes all investing activities related to the Company's insurance operations. The Markel Ventures segment primarily consists of controlling interests in a diverse portfolio of businesses that operate in various industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARKEL GROUP INC

MKL Guru Analysis

MKL Fundamental Analysis

SCANSOURCE INC (SCSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 4% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ScanSource, Inc. is a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for channel partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. It uses multiple sales models to offer hybrid distribution solutions from suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud. The Company's segments include Specialty Technology Solutions and Intelisys & Advisory. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment include mobility and barcode solutions, security solutions, networking solutions, and communications and collaboration solutions. The Intelisys & Advisory segment operates primarily in the United States and distributes connectivity and cloud services through an agency sales model. The connectivity and cloud services include telecom, cable, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service (CCaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and other cloud services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SCANSOURCE INC

SCSC Guru Analysis

SCSC Fundamental Analysis

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC (GBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in one stop and other senior secured loans of United States middle-market companies. It also selectively invests in second lien and subordinated (a loan that ranks senior only to a borrowers equity securities and ranks junior to all of such borrowers other indebtedness in priority of payment) loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies. It also invests in various sectors, which include software, healthcare providers and services, specialty retail, automobiles, diversified consumer services, insurance, healthcare technology, information technology (IT) services, commercial services and supplies, and others. The Companys investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC

GBDC Guru Analysis

GBDC Fundamental Analysis

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP (PAGP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. through Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). The Company operates through two segments: Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment operations generally consist of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines (including gathering systems), trucks, and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. The NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. The NGL segment is engaged in providing gathering, fractionation, storage, and/or terminalling services to third-party customers, extracting NGL mix from the gas stream processed at its Empress straddle plant facility as well as acquiring NGL mix.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP

PAGP Guru Analysis

PAGP Fundamental Analysis

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent global asset manager, which is specializing in active investment across various asset classes. The Company manages a broad range of investment products for institutional and retail investors across four capabilities: equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Its intermediary channel distributes United States mutual funds, separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and various others, through financial intermediaries, including banks, financial advisors and discretionary wealth managers. The self-directed channel serves individual investors who invest in its products through a mutual fund supermarket or directly with the Company. Its institutional channel serves corporations, endowments, pension funds and others, with distribution direct to the plan sponsor and through consultants. It has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

JHG Guru Analysis

JHG Fundamental Analysis

HOLCIM AG (ADR) (HCMLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Holcim AG is a Switzerland-based company operating in building materials industry. The Company's business segments include Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. Cements division is engaged in sustainable cements and hydraulic binders. Aggregates segment focuses on manufacturing aggregate that is used as raw materials for concrete, masonry, and asphalt as well as base materials for roads, landfills, and buildings. Ready-Mix Concrete includes ready-mix concrete products, self-filling and self-leveling concrete, architectural concrete, insulating concrete and pervious concrete. Solutions & Products offers precast and concrete products for specialty buildings and roofing solutions. The Segment offers also mortars for 3D printing construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HOLCIM AG (ADR)

HCMLY Guru Analysis

HCMLY Fundamental Analysis

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO (EMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Chemical Company is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products found in items people use every day. Its segments include Advanced Materials (AM), Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end-uses in transportation; durables and electronics; building and construction; medical and pharma, and consumables end-markets. AFP segment manufactures materials for products in food, feed, and agriculture; transportation; water treatment and energy; personal care and wellness; building and construction; consumables, and durables and electronics end-markets. The CI segment sells intermediates for end-markets, such as industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and food and feed. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells acetate tow and triacetin plasticizers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO

EMN Guru Analysis

EMN Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.