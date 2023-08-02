Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/2/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC (ALGM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor drivers, power management ICs, light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs and isolated gate drivers. Its portfolio includes more than 1,000 products, and it ships over 1.5 billion units annually to more than 10,000 customers around the world. It supports customers through design and application centers located in North America, South America and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC

ELF BEAUTY INC (ELF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a multi-brand beauty company. The Company offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare products. The Company offers a range of products that are vegan and cruelty-free. The Company's brands include e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Well People, and Keys Soulcare. e.l.f. SKIN is an ingredient-focused, dermatologist-developed formula for every eye, lip, face and skin concern. The Company operates across beauty categories including eye, lip, and face makeup, beauty tools and accessories, and skincare products. Its color cosmetics and skin care products are broadly sold through food, drug, and mass channels, as well as through department stores and direct and specialty channels. The Company's brands are available online and across beauty, mass market and specialty retailers in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ELF BEAUTY INC

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corporation is involved in the fabrication and gas control technology. The Company provides its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics and digital solutions, which enable everyday work. The Company's products are utilized to solve challenges in a range of industries, including cutting, joining and automated welding. Its products are marketed under various brand names, such as ESAB, which provides a comprehensive range of welding consumables, including electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials, and cutting consumables including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. ESAB's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. ESAB also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ESAB CORP

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC (SBSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Southside Bank. The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities and nonprofit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, wealth management, trust and brokerage services. Its consumer loan services include one-to-four family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans and other consumer related loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including savings, money market, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts and certificate of deposits (CDs). Its trust and wealth management services include investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable and testamentary trusts, custodian services and others. It operates through approximately 55 branches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

