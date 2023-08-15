Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thomson Reuters Corporation, formerly The Thomson Corporation, is a provider of electronically delivered information and decision support tools to businesses and professionals. The Company and Thomson Reuters PLC are the parent companies of Thomson Reuters, and follow a dual listed company (DLC) structure. It provides content and technology platforms to customers in the financial, legal, tax and accounting, healthcare and scientific sectors. The Company is organized into two divisions: Markets and Professional. The Markets division consists of the former Reuters Group PLC's (Reuters) business combined with the Financial division (Thomson Financial) of the former Thomson Corporation (Thomson). The Professional division consists of Thomson's non-financial business segments, which includes Legal, Tax and Accounting, Scientific and Healthcare. On April 17, 2008, Thomson completed the acquisition of Reuters, forming Thomson Reuters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EGRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial capabilities. The Company is focused on developing medicines that result in improvements in patients' lives. The Company's commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY, RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, TREAKISYM (Japan), and BYFAVO and BARHEMSYS through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Its oncology and central nervous system (CNS)/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. The Company also has a research and development facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company has office space in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana. The Company's subsidiaries include Eagle Biologics, Inc., Eagle Research Lab Limited, Acacia Pharma Group plc, Acacia Pharma Limited and Acacia Pharma Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. (NKSH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company for National Bank of Blacksburg (the Bank). The Bank is community-oriented and offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments. The Bank focuses lending on small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. Loan types include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products. The Bank's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts and individual retirement accounts. Business and consumer debit and credit cards are available. It also offers other miscellaneous services, such as letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services and automatic funds transfer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. The Bank also offers Internet banking that consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management. The Bank has a Real Estate Division, an Agribusiness Center, and an SBA Lending Division. The Bank's Real Estate Division processes or assists in processing the majority of the Bank's real estate-related transactions, including interim construction loans for single family residences and commercial buildings. The Bank offers permanent single family residential loans through its mortgage broker services. The Bank operates over 19 full-service banking offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ORIGIN BANCORP INC (OBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, individuals, and retail clients. The Company principally operates in the community banking segment. The Bank offers traditional retail deposits, treasury management, commercial deposits, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance, mobile banking and online banking. It is also engaged in the residential mortgage banking business and servicing residential mortgage loans for others. It originates loans primarily secured by single and multi-family real estate, residential construction and commercial buildings. It also offers a variety of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products. The Company operates over 59 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HELLENIC TELECOM ORGANIZATION S.A. (ADR) (HLTOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions. Its segments include OTE, COSMOTE group, TELEKOM ROMANIA and Other. In Greece, the Company is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. The Company's OTE segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Greece. The COSMOTE group segment offers mobile telecommunications services in Greece, Albania and Romania. The TELEKOM ROMANIA segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Romania. The Other segment consists of other operations of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic components for applications throughout the end user market spectrum. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, project management and design services, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machinery for several industries. Its Scientific segment sells specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. Its Engineering Technologies segment provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. Its Specialty segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases and single and double acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

