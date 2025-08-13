Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MORNINGSTAR INC (MORN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its segments include Morningstar Data and Analytics, PitchBook, Morningstar Wealth, Morningstar Credit, and Morningstar Retirement. The Morningstar Data and Analytics segment provides investors comprehensive data, research and insights, and investment analysis to empower investment decision-making. The PitchBook segment provides investors with access to a broad collection of data and research covering the private capital markets. Morningstar Wealth segment brings together its model portfolios and wealth platform; practice and portfolio management software for registered investment advisers; data aggregation and enrichment capabilities; and others. Morningstar Credit segment provides investors with credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions. The Morningstar Retirement segment offers products designed to help individuals reach their retirement goals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MORNINGSTAR INC

MORN Guru Analysis

MORN Fundamental Analysis

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (USA) (TSEM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs. It offers process manufacture geometries of 0.35, 0.50, 0.55, 0.60, 0.80-micron and above on 150 millimeter wafers, 0.35, 0.18. 0.16, 0.13 and 0.11-micron on 200 millimeter wafers, and 65 nanometer and 45 nanometer on 300 millimeter wafers. It also provides design support and technical services. The Company's ICs are incorporated into a range of products in markets, including consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial and medical device products. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Israel and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (USA)

TSEM Guru Analysis

TSEM Fundamental Analysis

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC (RNGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs provide high specification well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. The Wireline Services provides services necessary to bring and maintain a well on production and consists of its wireline completion, wireline production and pump down lines of business. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services provide other services often utilized in conjunction with its High Specification Rigs and Wireline Services segments. These services include equipment rentals, plug and abandonment, logistics, snubbing and coil tubing, and processing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC

RNGR Guru Analysis

RNGR Fundamental Analysis

PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary is Pioneer Bank, National Association (the Bank). It provides diversified financial services through the Bank and its subsidiaries, with 23 offices in the Capital Region of New York State, and offers a broad array of deposit, lending, and other financial services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The Bank is a national bank whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. and Pioneer Financial Services, Inc. Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. sells commercial and consumer insurance products and employee benefit products and services. Pioneer Financial Services, Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company primarily grants loans to customers located in the New York State counties of Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Warren. The Banks principal lending activity is originating commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER BANCORP INC

PBFS Guru Analysis

PBFS Fundamental Analysis

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (USCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. The Bank focuses on serving small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and catering to the needs of local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals in South Florida. In addition to its traditional commercial banking services, it also offers certain specialty banking products, services and solutions designed for small businesses, homeowner associations, law firms, medical practices and other professional services firms, and global banking services. Its specialty banking offerings include small business administration (SBA) lending, yacht lending, homeowner association services, and jurist advantage and private client group services, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

USCB Guru Analysis

USCB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.