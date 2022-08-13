Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP (OPRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 78% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oportun Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company leverage its digital platform to provide consumer credit to people. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) models to provide its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. The Company offers personal loans, credit cards and auto loans. Its personal loan consists of amortizing personal installment loan with fixed payments throughout the life of the loan. It offers Oportun Visa Credit Card product in over 33 states. The Company's digital platform enables end-to-end process management, from loan application through disbursement, to servicing and collections, allowing its customers to interact with and move between online, over-the-phone, and in person experiences. It enables its customers to complete a loan application online through a mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION INC (RMBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond. Its primary business consists of accepting deposits from the public, as well as brokered deposits, and investing those funds primarily in loans secured by commercial and multi-family real estate, first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to four-family residences. It offers a variety of loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, including equipment loans and working capital lines of credit, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. It is also involved in lease financing, which consists of direct financing leases and is used by its commercial customers to finance purchases of equipment. Its deposit consists of savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It offers fee-based financial services, including investment management services and retirement plan administration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP (PRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primoris Services Corporation is a provider of specialty contracting services. The Company offers specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, procurement, and engineering services through its three segments: Utilities Segment, Energy/Renewables and Pipeline Services Segment. The Utilities Segment offers services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables Segment offers services, such as engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services. The Pipeline Segment offers services, which includes pipeline construction and maintenance, pipeline facility and integrity services, installation of compressor and pump stations, and metering facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. (WWW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 50% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, marketer and licensor of a range of quality casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids' footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company operates through two segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. Its Wolverine Michigan Group consists of footwear and apparel under brand names Merrell, Cat, Wolverine, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear. Its Wolverine Boston Group consists of Sperry footwear, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and the kids' footwear business, which includes the Stride Rite licensed business, as well as kids' footwear offerings from Saucony, Sperry, Keds, Merrell, Hush Puppies and Cat. Its products are marketed in approximately 170 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and certain countries in continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

