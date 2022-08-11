Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (CPT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owns interests in and operates approximately 170 multifamily properties consisting of 58,055 apartment homes across the United States. The Company has five properties under construction, which consist of approximately 1,773 apartment homes. In addition, it owns other land holdings for the development of multifamily apartment communities. The Company's properties consist of mid-rise buildings or two- and three-story buildings in a landscaped setting, as well as high-rise buildings, and provide residents with a variety of amenities common to multifamily rental properties. Its properties are located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington District of Columbia (DC) Metro and Texas, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (PFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Principal Financial Group, Inc. is engaged in global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. The Company operates through four segments. Retirement and Income Solutions operations into two business groupings: Retirement and Income Solutions-Fee and Retirement and Income Solutions-Spread. Its Principal Global Investors segment manages assets for sophisticated investors around the world using focused investment teams that provide diverse investment capabilities including equity, fixed income, real estate and other alternative investments. Its Principal International segment has operations in Latin America and Asia. Its U.S. Insurance Solutions segment offering include specialty benefits insurance and individual life insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

