Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

RBB BANCORP (RBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RBB Bancorp is a financial holding company. RBB Bancorp's principal business is to serve its subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (the Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Bank provides business-banking services to the Chinese American communities. Specific services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The Bank operates approximately 13 branches across three separate regions: Los Angeles County, California; Ventura County, California; and Clark County, Nevada. It has ten branches in Los Angeles County, located in downtown Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Monterey Park, Silverlake, Arcadia, Cerritos, Diamond Bar, and west Los Angeles. It has two branches in Ventura County and Westlake Village, and one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that perform macro-defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software, which are used by bare silicon wafer manufacturers, semiconductor wafer fabricators, and advanced packaging manufacturers. Its products include automated metrology systems, integrated metrology systems, silicon wafer all-surface inspection/characterization, macro defect inspection, automated defect classification and pattern analysis, yield analysis, opaque film metrology, probe card test and analysis, advanced packaging lithography, process control software and yield management software. Its products are also used for process control in several other technology markets, including manufacturing of light emitting diodes, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, micro-electromechanical systems, data storage, and industrial and scientific applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities, both in the United States and internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION (CMS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company manages its businesses by the nature of services each provides, and operates principally in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consisting of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan. The Gas Utility segment consisting of regulated activities associated with the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Michigan. The Enterprises segment consisting of various subsidiaries engaging in domestic independent power production, including the development and operation of renewable generation, and the marketing of independent power production. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, CMS Enterprises Company, is engaged in the development and operation of renewable generation, and the marketing of independent power production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC (HAIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names, which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company's segments include North America and International. Its International segment includes United Kingdom and Europe. The Company's product categories include tea, snacks, personal care and grocery. The Company's brand names include Celestial Seasonings, Clarks, Cully & Sully, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper's, GG UniqueFiber, Gale's, Garden of Eatin, Hain Pure Foods, Hartley's, Health Valley, Imagine, Joya, Lima, Robertson's, Sensible Portions, MaraNatha, Natumi, Spectrum, Sun-Pat, Sunripe, Terra, The Greek Gods, William's, Yorkshire Provender and Yves Veggie Cuisine. Its personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step and Queen Helene brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for New York Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with a focus on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature rents that are below non-regulated units. In addition to multi-family loans, which are its principal asset, it originates commercial real estate (CRE) loans (primarily in New York City), specialty finance loans and leases, and, to a much lesser extent, acquisition, development, and construction (ADC) loans, and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. The Bank is a New York State-chartered savings bank with approximately 237 branches that operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio: and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company is also a provider of custom-engineered commercial railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. The Company operates in two reportable segments: Trex Residential Products (Trex Residential), and Trex Commercial Products (Trex Commercial). Trex Residential manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. Trex Commercial manufactures and sells its custom, modular and architectural railing and staging systems. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources and markets footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. The Company distributes its products through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Africa and certain other international markets. The Company has five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers and independent stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

