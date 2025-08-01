Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMBEV SA (ADR) (ABEV) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados and Panama; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile; and Canada, represented by Labatts operations, which comprises sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TIPTREE INC (TIPT) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tiptree Inc. is a holding company engaged in allocating capital to select small and middle market companies across industries. The Company invests across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate, and shipping sectors. The Companys segments include Insurance and Mortgage. The Insurance segment consists of Fortegra Group, LLC (Fortegra), which is a multinational specialty insurance company focused on underwriting complex and niche risks in underserved markets. Fortegra is an underwriting-focused company, with expertise within the admitted and excess and surplus (E&S) insurance lines and capital light fee-based services markets. It owns a diversified group of businesses and investments that are owned and managed separately as Tiptree Capital, which includes its mortgage segment operations. Tiptree Capital consists primarily of its mortgage operations and principal investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (AMH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Companys primary objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing single-family homes as rental properties. The Company conducts all of its operations through, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It owns 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. The Company is focused on developing built-for-rental homes through its internal AMH Development Program. In addition, it also acquires newly constructed homes from third-party developers through its National Builder Program. The Company directly manages all of its properties, including those held in its unconsolidated joint ventures, generally without the engagement of a third-party manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD (CWCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is a Cayman Islands-based company, which engages in the provision of design, build, and operate solutions for water treatment. The Company manufactures components for water treatment equipment and offers distribution, design, installation, and management services. It has five reportable segments, namely retail, bulk, services, manufacturing, and corporate. The retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven-Mile Beach and West Bay areas. The bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities. The services segment designs, constructs and sells water infrastructure and provides management and operating services to third parties. The manufacturing segment manufactures and services a wide range of custom and specialized water-related products applicable to commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment. The corporate segment consists of various activities of a general and administrative nature.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA (ADR) (VEOEY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veolia Environnement SA is a France-based company that provides environmental services. The Company activity is distributed as provision of water-related services, provision of waste management services, and provision of energy services. It offers management of water resources, distribution and conveyance of drinking water, collection, treatment and recovery of wastewater, engineering and design services and construction of water treatment facilities, customer relationship management, etc. It provides collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, ordinary and hazardous waste, treatment and recovery of waste by composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. The Company offers urban cleanliness services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and facade treatment services), upkeep and maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial and end-of-life equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC (NBIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its diverse portfolio includes the United States Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntingtons disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as a robust pipeline, including multiple compounds in mid-to late-phase clinical development across its core therapeutic areas. Its commercial products include INGREZZA, ALKINDI, EFMODY, Orilissa, and Oriahnn. INGREZZA is marketed as DYSVAL (valbenazine) in Japan and REMLEAS (valbenazine) in other select Asian markets, where Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation retains commercialization rights. ALKINDI is marketed as ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the United States, where Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. retains commercialization rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UPBOUND GROUP INC (UPBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Upbound Group, Inc. is a technology and data-driven company in financial products that addresses the needs of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units includes brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Its Acima segment offers consumers who do not qualify for traditional financing the lease-to-own transaction through staffed or unstaffed kiosks located within third-party retailer locations or other virtual options. Its Mexico segment consists of its Company-owned stores in Mexico that lease household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The Company is also engaged in offering earned wage access and credit building products, as well as financial wellness solutions and educational resources to help consumers better manage, save and earn money.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radian Group Inc. is a diversified mortgage and real estate services company. The Company provides mortgage insurance and other products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates through one segment, Mortgage Insurance. The Companys Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages and distributes the United States mortgage credit risk on behalf of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, principally through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also provides other credit risk management, contract underwriting and fulfillment solutions. Its Mortgage Insurance products are Primary Mortgage Insurance and Other Mortgage Insurance Products. The Primary Mortgage Insurance provides protection against mortgage defaults at a specified coverage percentage. The Other Mortgage Insurance Products include Government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) Credit Risk Transfer and Pool Mortgage Insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

