Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/1/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TIMKEN CO (TKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Timken Company offers a portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. The Timken bearing portfolio features a broad range of engineered bearing products, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings; thrust and ball bearings; and housed units. Its power transmission products include linear motion products, gear drives, lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings, aerospace drive system, industrial clutches and brakes, and other products. The Company's portfolio features various brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy and Groeneveld. The Company operates in over 35 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company's principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. In addition, the Bank offers Internet banking, mobile banking, cash management and bank-by-phone capabilities to its customers. It also offers a mobile check deposit feature for its mobile banking customers to deposit checks through their smartphone. The Bank offers remote deposit capture for its business customers. The Company provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC (RILY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: B. Riley Financial, Inc. is an independent investment bank. The Company's segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. The auction and liquidation segment utilizes a scalable network of independent contractors and industry-specific advisors to tailor its services to the needs of a multitude of clients, logistical challenges and distressed circumstances. The valuation and appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms and other providers of capital. The principal investments-United Online segment consists of businesses, which has been acquired primarily for attractive investment return characteristics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MASTEC, INC. (MTZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure. The Company offered its services primarily under the MasTec service mark and had operations across 510 locations as of December 31, 2016. It provides services under master service and other service agreements, which are generally multi-year agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

