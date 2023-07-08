Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/8/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP (ORCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, equity and equity-related securities, including warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity. Its investment objective is to generate current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company has investments in approximately 184 portfolio companies. The Company consists of three divisions: Owl Rock, which focuses on direct lending; Dyal, which focuses on providing capital to institutional alternative asset managers; and Oak Street, which focuses on real estate strategies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with operations in three segments, namely Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment manufactures efficiency and performance enhancing products for residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration and plumbing applications, which are designed for professional end use customers. Its brands include Balco, Balco IllumiTread, Balco MetaflexPro and BlazeSeal. The Engineered Building Solutions segment provides primarily code-driven, life-safety products that are engineered to provide solutions for the construction, refurbishment and modernization of commercial, institutional and multi-family residential buildings. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment manufactures and supplies specialized consumables that impart or enhance properties, such as lubricity, anti-seize qualities, friction, sealing, and heat control.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

