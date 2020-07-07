Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services and Lennar Multifamily. It is a developer of multifamily rental properties. Its Homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land. It operates primarily under the Lennar brand name. The Lennar Financial Services segment includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of its homes and others.The Lennar Multifamily segment focuses on developing a portfolio of institutional multifamily rental properties in the United States markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORPORATION

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company's operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company operates through three business segments. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to contracted producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products primarily in the Mid-Continental, Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ONEOK, INC.

SIGNATURE BANK (SBNY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services. Signature Securities Group Corporation, a subsidiary of Bank, is a licensed broker-dealer, investment advisor offering investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, municipal and national franchise financing and/or leasing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SIGNATURE BANK

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC (VRTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts. Its open-end mutual funds are distributed through intermediaries. Its closed-end funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Its variable insurance funds are available as investment options in variable annuities and life insurance products distributed by life insurance companies. Separately managed accounts consists of intermediary programs, sponsored and distributed by unaffiliated brokerage firms, and private client accounts, which are offered to the high net-worth clients of its affiliated managers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC

SENECA FOODS CORP (SENEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips. Its products are sold under private label, as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Green Valley, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Cherryman and Seneca Farms. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America (B&G) under a contract packing agreement. Its two segments constitute the food operation. The non-food operation is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends, and the Company's trucking and aircraft operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SENECA FOODS CORP

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP (CO) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Cord Blood Corporation, formerly China Cord Blood Corporation, is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee. It also tests, processes and stores donated cord blood, and provides matching services to the public for a fee. The Company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the opportunities made available by evolving medical treatments and technologies, such as cord blood transplants. It also preserves cord blood units donated by the public; provides matching services on such donated units, and delivers matching units to patients in need of transplants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC (NVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nVent Electric plc is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services products and solutions that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company's portfolio of brands include CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. The Company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment provides electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCFNDINC (DMB) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., formerly Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the Fund), is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund pursues its investment objective normally by investing approximately 80% of its Managed Assets in municipal bonds issued to finance infrastructure projects in the United States. The Fund will invest approximately 50% of its Managed Assets in investment grade municipal bonds. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including healthcare, utility-electricity, transportation services, education, utility-water and sewer, industrial, hospital, tobacco, retirement, pollution control, utility gas and special tax. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCFNDINC

