Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

YIREN DIGITAL LTD - ADR (YRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yiren Digital Ltd is a holding company mainly engaged in the operation of a digital personal financial management platform, and the provision of holistic wealth solutions, credit and financial solutions to individual borrowers and small business owners. The Company operates through three segments. The Yiren Wealth segment is engaged in the operation of a wealth solution platform for the mass affluent population and provides comprehensive wealth solutions. The Yiren Credit segment is engaged in the operation of a credit-tech platform that provides individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online and offline, multi-channel loan products. The Others segment is engaged in the electronic commerce business that provides products such as skin care and beauty, electronics and appliances and allow users to finance purchases through loan products, while providing customized non-financial products and services. The Company is also engaged in the insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of YIREN DIGITAL LTD - ADR

YRD Guru Analysis

YRD Fundamental Analysis

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a global data and artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Company provides data and AI-led and digital operations services to its clients. Its segments include Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Banking, Capital Markets and Diversified Industries; and International Growth Markets (IGM). The Company provides services to insurers in the areas of property and casualty, life, disability, annuity, and retirement services. It offers pre-and post-pay auditing services, payment analytics, payment integrity, a care management platform and services and patient navigation for healthcare payers. Its Banking and Capital Markets and Diversified Industries deliver solutions across retail and commercial banking, credit card services, payment services, fintech, banking infrastructure services, capital markets, mortgage services, utilities, and other business services industries. Its IGM is focused on global reach in growth markets outside North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC

EXLS Guru Analysis

EXLS Fundamental Analysis

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is an Ireland-based company, which is primarily engaged in aviation leasing. It provides a range of assets for leasing, including narrowbody and widebody aircraft, regional jets, freighters, engines and helicopters. It provides 10 types of modern narrowbody and widebody cargo aircraft to over 20 customers around the world, including e-commerce, express delivery and general cargo operators. It is a lessor of spare engines, with over 1,000 engines, including engines owned and managed by Shannon Engine Support Ltd (SES), its joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines, and over 150 customers. Its offer includes new and used commercial passenger and cargo aircraft, and helicopters, on operating lease from its existing fleet and order book. In addition, it offers aftermarket components, equipment and services through its materials business and the lease, purchase and financing of spare engines. Its portfolio consists of about 3,508 aircraft, engines and helicopters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.

AER Guru Analysis

AER Fundamental Analysis

EQUINOX GOLD CORP (EQX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinox Gold Corp. is a diversified gold producer. The Company has a portfolio of mines in five countries anchored by two Canadian gold mines: the Greenstone Gold Mine in Ontario and the Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its other operating mines include Mesquite Mine, Aurizona Mine, RDM Mine, Bahia Complex, Limon Mine, Libertad Mine, and Pan Gold Mine. Greenstone is a multi-million-ounce gold project located in the mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada, approximately 275 kilometers (km) northeast of Thunder Bay in Geraldton, Ontario. Mesquite Mine is an open pit, run-of-mine heap leach gold mine located in Imperial County, California, United States, approximately 200 miles south of its Castle Mountain Mine. Aurizona Mine is located in northeastern Brazil near the town of Godofredo Viana in Maranhao State, and within three km of an Atlantic Ocean inlet. RDM Mine is located in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, about 560 km north of the state capital city of Belo Horizonte.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOX GOLD CORP

EQX Guru Analysis

EQX Fundamental Analysis

CARLISLE COMPANIES INC (CSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions that enable energy efficiency in buildings. Its segments include Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT). The CCM segment produces a complete line of energy-efficient single-ply roofing products and warranted roof systems and accessories for the commercial building industry, including ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membrane, polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. CWT segment produces building envelope solutions that drive energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential applications. Its products include waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARLISLE COMPANIES INC

CSL Guru Analysis

CSL Fundamental Analysis

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services company. Its segments include Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. It offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending, investment and retirement plan services; personal banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending, wealth management and financial planning services; and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking and healthcare services. Commercial Banking serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of its small to middle-market businesses through a variety of products and services. Institutional Banking is a combination of banking services, fund services, asset management services, and healthcare services provided to institutional clients. Personal Banking products include deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

UMBF Guru Analysis

UMBF Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.