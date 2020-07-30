Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC (FBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment includes services and subservices mortgage loans, on a fee basis, for others. The Community Banking segment originates loans, provides deposits and fee based services to consumer, business and mortgage lending customers through its Branch Banking, Business and Commercial Banking, Government Banking, Warehouse Lending and Held-for-Investment Portfolio groups. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and others. Other financial services include lines of credit, revolving credit, inventory and accounts receivable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACNB CORPORATION (ACNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company's banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc. (RIG). The Company has two segments: the Bank and RIG. RIG is managed separately from the banking segment, which includes the Bank and related financial services that the Company offers through its banking subsidiary. Through its banking and nonbanking subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including commercial and retail banking, trust and investment management, and insurance. ACNB Bank is a commercial bank. ACNB Bank's service delivery channels for its customers include the automated teller machine (ATM) network, customer contact center, online, telephone and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CINTAS CORPORATION (CTAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services. Its segments include uniform rental and facility services, and first aid and safety services. Its uniform rental and facility service segment offers services, which include rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. Its first aid and safety service segment offers services, which include first aid and safety products and services. Rental processing plants, rental branches, first aid and safety facilities, fire protection facilities, direct sales offices, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities are all utilized by the businesses included in All Other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

