Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/29/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC (ULH) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions. Operations aggregated in its Contract Logistics segment deliver value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers on a contractual basis. Its Intermodal segment is associated with local and regional drayage moves predominately coordinated by Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment, and third-party capacity providers. Operations aggregated in its Trucking segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated primarily by its agents using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and broker carriers. Its Company-Managed Brokerage segment provides for the pick-up and delivery of individual freight shipments using broker carriers, coordinated by its Company-managed operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC (HURN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huron Consulting Group Inc. is a professional services company. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Education and Commercial. The Healthcare segment serves acute care providers, including national and regional health systems; academic health systems; community health systems; and public, children's and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers, including physician practices and medical groups; payors; and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment serves public and private colleges and universities, research institutes and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment is focused on serving industries and organizations facing significant disruption and regulatory change by helping them adapt to rapidly changing environments and accelerate business transformation. Its digital capabilities represent its technology and analytics services, including technology-related managed services and software products delivered across industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

