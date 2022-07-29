Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Funeral Home Operations segment provides service businesses, which includes sales of burial and cremation services and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. It provides funeral services and products on both, an atneed (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. Cemetery Operations segment is engaged in selling cemetery interment rights, including grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niches; related cemetery merchandise, such as memorial markers, outer burial containers and monuments; and services, such as interments, inurnments and installation of cemetery merchandise. It provides cemetery services and products on both an atneed and preneed basis. The Company operates approximately 170 funeral homes in 26 states and over 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CSV

Full Factor Report for CSV

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment. Its products and services are designed to help its customers build performing devices that are used in a variety of electronic products, including mobile phones, personal computers, servers, wearables, automotive vehicles, and data storage devices. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make products such as non-volatile memory (NVM), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and logic devices. It offers its services in areas like nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics and advanced systems engineering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for LRCX

Full Factor Report for LRCX

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company segments include Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Company offers its products and services through various brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines. Analytical Instruments segment provides a broad offering of instruments, consumables, software and services that are used for applications in the laboratory. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a wide range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers products and solutions needed for the laboratory.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Full Guru Analysis for TMO

Full Factor Report for TMO

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). The Company's brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products. The Company distributes through two channels in each operating business segment: wholesale and direct. Its wholesale channel consists of third-party retailers, including third-party distribution, hospitality and healthcare. Its direct channel includes Company-owned stores, online and call centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for TPX

Full Factor Report for TPX

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services, including commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. The Bank offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. The Bank's products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank operates approximately 21 offices, including its headquarters, in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in the State of Wisconsin. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANK FIRST CORP

Full Guru Analysis for BFC

Full Factor Report for BFC

MAXLINEAR, INC. (MXL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MaxLinear, Inc. is an integrated circuit design company. The Company's products integrate all or substantial portions of a communication system, including radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The Company provides communications systems-on-chip (SoC) solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its integrated semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions are primarily manufactured using complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process technology. The Company's customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs). Its CMOS-based radio and digital system architectures also enables shorter design cycles across a range of broadband communications and wired and wireless infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MAXLINEAR, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MXL

Full Factor Report for MXL

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.