Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST INC (PINE) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of net leased commercial income properties in the United States. The Company's investment objective is to maximize cash flow and value per share by generating growing cash flows and risk-adjusted returns through owning, operating and growing a portfolio of net leased commercial properties. Its portfolio is comprised of net leased properties primarily located in or in close proximity to prime Metropolitan Statistical Areas and other markets in the United States. The properties in its portfolio are primarily triple-net leases, which requires the tenant to pay all of the property operating expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, assessments and other governmental fees, utilities, repairs and maintenance and certain capital expenditures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 112 net leased retail properties located in approximately 76 markets in 32 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST INC

Full Guru Analysis for PINE

Full Factor Report for PINE

GSK PLC (ADR) (GSK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GSK plc, formerly GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global healthcare company. The Company is focused to improve the quality of human life by helping people. The Company operates through three core businesses: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Its Pharmaceuticals business has a portfolio of established medicines in respiratory, human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), immuno-inflammation and oncology. It also focuses on immunology, human genetics, and advanced technologies to deliver transformational new medicines for patients. The Company's research and development focuses on developing vaccines against infectious diseases that combine high medical needs and market potential. The Company's Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create everyday healthcare brands for oral health, pain relief, cold, flu and allergy, digestive health, and vitamins, minerals and supplements. It provides prescription medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GSK PLC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for GSK

Full Factor Report for GSK

TRUEBLUE INC (TBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment provides skilled labor in a range of industries that includes construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, retail, waste and recycling, energy, hospitality and general labor. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions through on-site, which includes management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities and Centerline Drivers, which includes recruitment and management of contingent and commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing, employer branding services and management of outsourced labor service providers through PeopleScout RPO and PeopleScout MSP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRUEBLUE INC

Full Guru Analysis for TBI

Full Factor Report for TBI

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources and markets footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. The Company distributes its products through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Africa and certain other international markets. The Company has five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers and independent stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN, LTD.

Full Guru Analysis for SHOO

Full Factor Report for SHOO

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of its small to middle-market businesses through a variety of products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, asset management services and healthcare services provided to institutional clients. It also provides fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the Company's bank branches, automated teller machine networks and Internet banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for UMBF

Full Factor Report for UMBF

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.