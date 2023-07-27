Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NASPERS LIMITED (ADR) (NPSNY) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Naspers Limited is a global consumer Internet company. The Company's segments include Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, and Edtech. The Company invests in Skillsoft, GoodHabitz, Udemy, Codecademy, Eruditus, Platzi, eduMe, SoloLearn, Brainly, GoStudent and BYJU'S. The Company also includes Takealot. com, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, AutoTrader, Property24 and PayU. The Company has its presence in areas, such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe and the United States, with market investments in Egypt and Bangladesh. The Company operates in approximately 27 provinces in Indonesia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SBM). The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, and compliance. It deliver a suite of HCM services that help its clients administer and manage various human resource (HR)-related needs and functions, such as compensation, benefits, payroll processing, tax credit support, employee data, health insurance, workers' compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) and other employment risk mitigation programs, employee performance management and training, on-boarding and off-boarding, and other transactional HR needs using its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) technology platforms. The Company offers six vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

